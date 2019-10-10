We don't use fake parts, says SAA as safety watchdog probes midair emergency

SAA Technical does not use fake parts on aircraft it services, the airline’s board of directors said on Thursday.

The board issued a statement in response to a Sunday Times report on a Mango flight’s emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in September.

A preliminary "serious incident report" by the Civil Aviation Authority highlighted a defective replacement motor with a service history that "could not be determined with certainty".

In a statement issued by SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali on Thursday, the board said: "We wish to assure customers that all components and parts are procured from approved suppliers and all supporting documentation complies with CAA requirements on components."