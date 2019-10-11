South Africa

POLL | #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe's conviction: Was he denied justice?

11 October 2019 - 07:13 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe will hear the outcome of his bail application on Monday.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The EFF is pouring legal resources into the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe.

Cekeshe was represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Wednesday at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court, where he argued that the state was keeping Cekeshe behind bars despite a lack of evidence.

Ngcukaitobi also poked holes at the work done by Cekeshe's first legal representatives, saying he had been poorly advised to plead guilty. He asked the court to grant Cekeshe bail pending the appeal of his conviction and sentence.

TimesLIVE reported that Cekeshe was arrested in December 2017, for crimes committed in 2016 at the height of the Fees Must Fall protests. He pleaded guilty to public violence and malicious damage to property.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, three of which were suspended after he pleaded guilty. Cekeshe's case was postponed to Monday for the bail application judgment.

