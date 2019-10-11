Multimedia

WATCH | In conversation with Vatiswa Ndara: 'This incident with Ferguson Films pushed me over the edge'

11 October 2019 - 07:07 By timeslive

Award-winning actress Vatiswa Ndara caused a stir on social media after writing an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, expressing her grievances regarding the state of the entertainment industry in SA.

In her six-page open letter, Ndara, quoted an offer from Ferguson Films as the centre of her recent experiences of “mistreatment” in the creative arts industry. The veteran actress addressed the letter to the minister so she could reach a wider audience.

Ndara says her concerns with the industry have been brewing for a while after many years of being exploited.

Mthethwa has urged creatives not to lose hope but to maintain the burning spirit of progress. Ferguson Films responded to the letter via their lawyer, claiming they are considering taking legal action against Ndara. 

