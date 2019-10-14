South Africa

Girl, 11, freed after getting stuck inside washing machine

14 October 2019 - 08:01 By TimesLIVE
A girl got stuck when she fell into a top-loader washing machine.
A girl got stuck when she fell into a top-loader washing machine.
Image: ER24

An 11-year-old girl got stuck in a top-loader washing machine after falling through the lid at the weekend. She had been standing on top of it to hang up washing.

The incident happened at her grandparents house in Pietermaritzburg's France Phase 5 Extension of Edendale.

“The girl’s lower legs had folded behind her and she’d been stuck for an hour by the time ER24 arrived,” the paramedic service said.

Members of the community had already helped to strip the outside of the machine and a combination of power and hand tools had to be used to crimp and cut through the barrel to free the girl.

She was not injured, said ER24.

MORE

Freak accident left Penny Lebyane with a dislocated elbow

Penny Lebyane injured herself while racing at her son's sports day.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ouch! Toddler's hand stuck in drain

Emergency services had to cut out a drain from a bath tub after a young boy got his hand stuck.
News
2 months ago

Illegal miner suffers amputation of legs in freak accident

An alleged illegal miner had both his legs amputated by a digger in the City Deep area of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, paramedics said.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X