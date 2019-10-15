South Africa

Body of boy, 3, found in field

15 October 2019 - 06:52 By Iavan Pijoos
A three-year-old boy's body was found murdered in a field in Queenstown, Eastern Cape. He was last seen when he went to a local shop to buy sweets.
A three-year-old boy's body was found murdered in a field in Queenstown, Eastern Cape. He was last seen when he went to a local shop to buy sweets.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in an open field in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said it was believed that the boy had been killed between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

His body was found near the Nkwanca township at around 7am on Monday.

He was last seen when he went to a local shop to buy sweets.

A murder case had been opened.

Anyone with information can contact Lt-Col Bulelwa Lembese at 082-4418-178 or toll free number 086-0010-111 or inquiries on 082-7797-237

MORE

Mother allegedly feeds son crushed glass, killing him

The boy's body was found in a shallow grave
News
4 days ago

Skull and bones of child found in open field in Port Elizabeth

The decomposed body of a child was found in an open field in Malabar, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X