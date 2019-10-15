Body of boy, 3, found in field

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in an open field in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Namhla Mdleleni said it was believed that the boy had been killed between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

His body was found near the Nkwanca township at around 7am on Monday.

He was last seen when he went to a local shop to buy sweets.

A murder case had been opened.

Anyone with information can contact Lt-Col Bulelwa Lembese at 082-4418-178 or toll free number 086-0010-111 or inquiries on 082-7797-237