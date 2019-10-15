Matric parties become crime scenes as cops arrest 21

Several matric farewell parties in Cape Town in October became crime scenes, with police making numerous arrests.

The city said 21 people were arrested in the past two weeks, including one for “riotous behaviour”.

It was not immediately clear whether those arrested were pupils, with the city saying the events were often attended by people who weren't at school.

“In a joint operation over two weekends along the Atlantic seaboard during the matric valedictory celebrations, officers arrested 19 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for attempted burglary and one for riotous behaviour,” said JP Smith, the city's MMC for safety and security.

Alcohol was also confiscated at the parties.

“Officers seized 247 litres of alcohol and issued 1,053 fines for various offences,” Smith added.