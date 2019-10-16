South Africa

R250,000 reward offered for councillors’ killers

16 October 2019 - 07:42 By Iavan Pijoos
Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or call the toll free number 0860 010 111.
Image: Saps

Limpopo police have offered a reward of R250,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for killing two councillors in the province.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Valtyn Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32, were gunned down by an unknown gunman in July.

“The deceased were apparently seated in a vehicle when the gunman approached and at point blank, started firing shots at them.”

The two councillors from Mogalakwena municipality were declared dead on the scene.

