South Africa

Comair and SAA planes grounded: here's how to check on affected flights

22 October 2019 - 11:26 By timeslive
Some SAA, Kulula.com and British Airways planes were grounded on Tuesday.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE/Sunday Times

More than 10 domestic flights were affected after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) grounded some SA Airways (SAA) and Comair planes on Tuesday.

SAA said there were four flight cancellations so they took steps to combine flights and deploy bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers.

British Airways listed eight flights affected, while Kulula.com had one.

Kulula and British Airways said passengers could check their flight status here.  

