Young boy points out Miguel Louw murder accused in Durban high court

A juvenile witness identified in open court murder accused Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim on Wednesday as the man who went to slain Durban school boy Miguel Louw's school on the day he disappeared.

The boy, who can't be named because he is a minor, continued with his testimony in Ebrahim's trial in the Durban high court on Wednesday.

Ebrahim pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, murder and kidnapping of Louw in July last year.

The boy has been testifying in another room via a video link with the assistance of a court intermediary. He was accompanied into the courtroom by the intermediary where he pointed to Ebrahim saying he was the same man who was looking for Miguel on the day he disappeared.

The boy hung his head low after making the identification and was then led away quickly out the courtroom.