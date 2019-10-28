South Africa

Is 6 months really long enough for a woman to recover from abuse?

28 October 2019 - 08:00 By Shain Germaner
The Centre for Applied Legal studies says government is obligated to ensure all women who pass through its shelters are assisted in finding long-term housing solutions and that six months is not enough to recover from serious abuse.
The Centre for Applied Legal studies says government is obligated to ensure all women who pass through its shelters are assisted in finding long-term housing solutions and that six months is not enough to recover from serious abuse.
Image: Cathy Yeulet/123RF

Is six months enough time to recover from physical abuse, being forced to flee your home and start a new life? It’s a question at the forefront of an upcoming urgent legal battle between the Gauteng department of community safety and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS).

Earlier in October, the department announced on social media it had sent eviction notices to five abused women housed at Johannesburg’s Ikhaya Lethemba women’s shelter, essentially forcing them to leave.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X