Two security guards shot in KwaZulu-Natal robberies

A security guard was shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the incident occurred about 7.45am near the Thembalihle train station.

“It was a cross-pavement robbery in which three perpetrators pointed firearms at one of the guards. He resisted and was shot in the leg.”

It is understood that two other suspects pointed a firearm at another guard, disarmed him and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said the group was working closely with police to bring the suspects to book.