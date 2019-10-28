South Africa

Two security guards shot in KwaZulu-Natal robberies

28 October 2019 - 10:56 By Orrin Singh
Five suspects involved in the shooting of a security officer in KwaMashu on Monday are still at large.
Five suspects involved in the shooting of a security officer in KwaMashu on Monday are still at large.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A security guard was shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the incident occurred about 7.45am near the Thembalihle train station. 

“It was a cross-pavement robbery in which three perpetrators pointed firearms at one of the guards. He resisted and was shot in the leg.”

It is understood that two other suspects pointed a firearm at another guard, disarmed him and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla. 

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said the group was working closely with police to bring the suspects to book. 

Woman arrested after deadly robbery at gold mine in Witpoort

A group of about 20 heavily armed suspects allegedly barricaded entrances to the mine and held truck drivers hostage on Monday
News
4 days ago

“The trend of seeing an increase in isolated spikes, particularly in the more outlying areas, remains a concern as we move towards December, and our officers will remain on high alert,” he said.

In a separate incident, a security guard was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the chest in Tongaat, north of Durban. 

Reaction Unit's Prem Balram said the incident occurred at a business complex in the Maidstone area.

“It is alleged that shortly after exiting his vehicle the security officer was accosted by two men. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and shot the response officer in the chest without warning, before they robbed him of his 9mm Browning pistol. The suspects then fled on foot.”

Balram said an extensive search was conducted for the gunmen but no arrests had been made.

Paul Herbst, of medical rescue service IPPS, said the man was in a critical condition. 

“It appears an unknown number of suspects entered an industrial area where they disarmed a security guard, before he was shot in the chest.

“He was stabilised on the scene and airlifted to hospital,” said Herbst.

MORE

Security guard shot at point-blank range during cash heist

A cash-in-transit security guard was fatally shot while another was wounded during a heist at Boxer Superstores in Motherwell on Thursday.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit officer shot during heist at petrol station

A group of armed men allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit team of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm at an Engen garage in Protea Glen Ext ...
News
1 month ago

Gang on the run after brazen cash-in-transit heist in KZN

Police are searching for a gang of more than 10 armed men who pulled off a brazen cash-in-transit heist in Mandeni, north of Durban, on Monday ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X