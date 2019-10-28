Two security guards shot in KwaZulu-Natal robberies
A security guard was shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the incident occurred about 7.45am near the Thembalihle train station.
“It was a cross-pavement robbery in which three perpetrators pointed firearms at one of the guards. He resisted and was shot in the leg.”
It is understood that two other suspects pointed a firearm at another guard, disarmed him and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robbers are believed to have fled in a white Toyota Corolla.
Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said the group was working closely with police to bring the suspects to book.
“The trend of seeing an increase in isolated spikes, particularly in the more outlying areas, remains a concern as we move towards December, and our officers will remain on high alert,” he said.
In a separate incident, a security guard was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the chest in Tongaat, north of Durban.
Reaction Unit's Prem Balram said the incident occurred at a business complex in the Maidstone area.
“It is alleged that shortly after exiting his vehicle the security officer was accosted by two men. One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and shot the response officer in the chest without warning, before they robbed him of his 9mm Browning pistol. The suspects then fled on foot.”
Balram said an extensive search was conducted for the gunmen but no arrests had been made.
Paul Herbst, of medical rescue service IPPS, said the man was in a critical condition.
“It appears an unknown number of suspects entered an industrial area where they disarmed a security guard, before he was shot in the chest.
“He was stabilised on the scene and airlifted to hospital,” said Herbst.