WATCH | Cash-in-transit officer shot during heist at petrol station

A group of armed men allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit team of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm at an Engen garage in Protea Glen Ext 16, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Three armed men allegedly confronted the team as they were about to leave the premises. One team member was shot once in the leg by the suspects, who then took his firearm.

Staff at the garage can be seen taking cover to protect themselves. According to police, a case has been opened but no arrests have been made.