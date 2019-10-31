South Africa

'Hateful utterances' by Julius Malema not hate speech: verdict in Pravin Gordhan case

31 October 2019 - 10:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

The Equality Court on Thursday dismissed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan's hate speech case against EFF leader Julius Malema.

Judge Roland Sutherland dismissed the matter with costs, including the costs of two counsel.

“Despite the fact that the utterances were indeed hateful and aimed at engendering hatred against the applicant, the applicant has failed to bring his understandable grievances within the compass of the Equality Act,” Sutherland ruled.

Gordhan lodged a complaint with the court after Malema accused him of being corrupt and a lackey of white monopoly capital, among other slurs.

The incident took place outside the state capture inquiry in November 2018. Gordhan charged that Malema had contravened section 10 of the Equality Act.

