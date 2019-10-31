POLL | E-tolls are here to stay, but will you pay for them as you do bread?

This means Gauteng premier David Makhura has lost the e-tolls battle.

TimesLIVE reported in July that Makhura said his government would contribute towards settling the billions owed by motorists.

“We as the provincial government are prepared to put some money where our mouth is. We are prepared to contribute some money to deal with the debt to show how serious we are on this matter,” he said.

Not going to happen, said Mboweni. “People must appreciate the service provided and just like they go to Pick n Pay to buy bread, they will pay for the use of this service.”

The minister added that roads were deteriorating and the government did not have money to fix them.