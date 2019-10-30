Politics

WATCH | Twitter celeb Tito Mboweni divorces 'abusive platform', leaving Mzansi unhappy

30 October 2019 - 14:33 By Zama Luthuli

While Tito Mboweni is the minister of finance, he is also a ''Twitter celebrity'' in his own right.

On October 30 2019 the minister announced he had decided to stop all original tweets, as Twitter had become an "abusive platform".

His popularity on the social media platform came about as he started posting photos of "delicious" meals he prepared in the kitchen, quickly being dubbed a "food blogger" by Mzansi Twitter.

From his infamous pair of shoes, to his obsession with Kigali, Rwanda, there has never been a dull moment on Mboweni's timeline. 

MORE

'Twitter is an abusive platform' – Tito Mboweni stresses in early hours

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has decided to take a break from tweeting, saying Twitter is an abusive platform.
News
8 hours ago

'No one wants to be in your shoes, minister': Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's style

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's shoes have caused a stir on Twitter
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Highlights from Tito Mboweni's mini-budget Politics
  2. Mboweni takes jab at colleagues who want Reserve Bank nationalised Politics
  3. NPA to get R1.3bn injection to boost fight against corruption Politics
  4. Trial date set for speaker Thandi Modise's animal cruelty case Politics
  5. Tito Mboweni's mini-budget in numbers (it's scary) Politics

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X