WATCH | Twitter celeb Tito Mboweni divorces 'abusive platform', leaving Mzansi unhappy

While Tito Mboweni is the minister of finance, he is also a ''Twitter celebrity'' in his own right.

On October 30 2019 the minister announced he had decided to stop all original tweets, as Twitter had become an "abusive platform".

His popularity on the social media platform came about as he started posting photos of "delicious" meals he prepared in the kitchen, quickly being dubbed a "food blogger" by Mzansi Twitter.

From his infamous pair of shoes, to his obsession with Kigali, Rwanda, there has never been a dull moment on Mboweni's timeline.