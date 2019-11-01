Government scrambles as court deadline on foster care looms

Limpopo social development HOD Daphne Ramokgopa told MPs that a proposal to waive the required 30-day waiting period to advertise for the father to come forward had not been agreed to by the judiciary.

“This is causing a backlog and they may not be able to meet the target by November 30.”

Fezile Luthuli, chief director of social services at DSD in KwaZulu-Natal, acknowledged that her province had the highest number of outstanding cases. Luthuli added that they were also considering suspending suspected fraudulent grants.

She concluded: “Efforts by KZN include focusing on child welfare cases by all the social workers, including using officials from other programmes to assist with this. Regardless of all these efforts, we do not see ourselves meeting the targets by the end of November.”

Paula Proudlock, of the UCT Children’s Institute, has been working closely with the centre to get government to resolve this matter. She said there was no quick fix to the problem. She believes that the only way to resolve the crisis in the foster care system is comprehensive law reform.

The Social Assistance Amendment Bill (which was revived by parliament on Wednesday, October 29) will allow for the child support grant value to be boosted in order to support relatives caring for children without having to go through the foster care process. This grant value would be slightly higher than child support but less than the foster care grant but would not lapse every two years or require a court order.

Proudlock said they were not surprised that the department would possibly again be approaching the court for an extension on its order. This would be the third time the department has requested an extension.

“It’s an impossible task. It’s a waste of resources and time when other more important issues need those social workers to provide child protection services to abused children,” she said.

Proudlock added that the Children’s Amendment Bill — which has about 300 clauses — would take at least a year to be debated and passed by parliament, whereas the Social Assistance Amendment Bill already had an approved budget from Treasury and was a short bill.

“Instead of just doing a short bill to address the foster care problem, they did a full comprehensive amendment bill which ended up with 300 clauses and lots of controversial issues in it,” she said.

One of the issues with the Social Assistance Amendment Bill according to Proudlock is that the bill did not provide specific criteria for magistrates and social workers to follow when determining which case should be awarded foster care and which qualified for the child support grant top-up.

“You have got to have criteria for how to distinguish these cases. If they’re left to the discretion of magistrates and social workers, you’re going to get inequality across the country. We see this as a big problem in that bill,” she said.

“We have found that it is mostly older kids on foster care because it takes such a long time to get on this grant. We’ve seen that almost 70,000 drop off each year due to the age issue,” she said.

But Proudlock remains hopeful that through further discussions with the minister and the director-general, a solution that works will be found.

