Boks’ victory has restored a self-doubting nation’s belief, says the Arch

The Springboks’ victory over England has restored a “self-doubting nation’s belief”, Archbishop Desmond Tutu said after the Rugby World Cup final thriller in Japan on Saturday.

“What a fantastic achievement, Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus, and all the players and staff. You have achieved much more than winning a Rugby World Cup; you have restored a self-doubting nation’s belief,” the Arch said in a congratulatory message, adding that he and his wife Leah were “incredibly proud to be South Africans”.

“We are a special country, and an extraordinary people. On days such as this we understand that when we pull together the sky is the limit. When we believe in ourselves we can achieve our dreams. Our father, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, is smiling from the heavens today.

“Halala Siya Kolisi, treasure of the nation!” the message read.