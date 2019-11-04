'What's the fuss about, dad?' Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but bemused

Siya Kolisi walked onto the field of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday with a child on each arm to share the excitement of victory. On Monday, they are still wondering why the spotlight is on their dad.

“My babies have no idea,” Kolisi's wife Rachel posted on social media on Monday, alongside a snap of the Springbok captain and his children kissing the gold trophy.

Son Nicholas Siyamthanda was born in 2015 while daughter Keziah was born in November 2017.