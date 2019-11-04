'What's the fuss about, dad?' Siya Kolisi's children aged 2 and 4 are happy but bemused
Siya Kolisi walked onto the field of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday with a child on each arm to share the excitement of victory. On Monday, they are still wondering why the spotlight is on their dad.
“My babies have no idea,” Kolisi's wife Rachel posted on social media on Monday, alongside a snap of the Springbok captain and his children kissing the gold trophy.
Son Nicholas Siyamthanda was born in 2015 while daughter Keziah was born in November 2017.
A very special moment as @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi celebrates with his kids after winning Rugby World Cup 2019#ENGvRSA #RWC2019 #RWCFinal#WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/YElV8cBimg— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
Kolisi's father and Rachel's dad also flew out to join them for the final.
Family time is vitally important to the couple, as their social media posts show.
Kolisi's mother was a teenager when he was born. She left him in the care of his grandmother who brought him up until she died when Siya was 12. His life improved when he won a rugby scholarship to Grey High School and honed his talent to secure selection into the provincial and national sides.
The pair also parent Kolisi's half-siblings Liyema and Liphelo. They had been taken into the social welfare system, until the Kolisis moved them to Cape Town in 2014. The Kolisis have been married since 2016.