Springbok wives and girlfriends win off the field and online

While their significant others were muddied and bloodied on the field, the wives and girlfriends of the Springbok rugby team were scoring points on social media. And captain Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel — with her no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is attitude — was leading the pack.



Rachel let the world know her feelings when a Damian de Allende try was disallowed in the Boks’ World Cup match against Japan on October 20...