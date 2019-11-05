Father shot outside Port Elizabeth school was taxi boss

A 43-year-old taxi boss was shot dead in Fairview in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning.

This is the second incident in which a taxi boss in Port Elizabeth has been killed, following the murder of Mlungiseleli Mlanjana in New Brighton, some 12km from Fairview, last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidoo said the murder on Tuesday happened after the man and his wife had dropped their child at a school in Mimosa Road.

“It is alleged that at about 8am, the 35-year-old wife walked their nine-year-old son into the school.

“After she returned and got into the Audi Q7, and just before they could drive off, an unknown person approached the vehicle and fired a shot through the driver’s side,” Naidoo said.