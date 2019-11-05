Father shot dead outside Port Elizabeth school

A father has been shot dead outside Brylin school in Overbaakens, Port Elizabeth.

The shooting happened shortly after 8am, reports HeraldLIVE.

The road has been closed.

Three bullet holes were visible in the driver's door window of the man's Audi Q-series, reports Algoa FM.

The radio station also reported that two armed men got out of a Volkswagen Polo before firing shots at the man in the Audi. The shooting allegedly happened as the man's wife was returning to the car after dropping her child off at the school.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed.

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.