South Africa

Father shot dead outside Port Elizabeth school

05 November 2019 - 10:21 By HeraldLIVE
A man has been shot dead outside Brylin school in Overbaakens.
A man has been shot dead outside Brylin school in Overbaakens.
Image: Werner Hills

A father has been shot dead outside Brylin school in Overbaakens, Port Elizabeth.

The shooting happened shortly after 8am, reports HeraldLIVE.

The road has been closed.

Three bullet holes were visible in the driver's door window of the man's Audi Q-series, reports Algoa FM.

The radio station also reported that two armed men got out of a Volkswagen Polo before firing shots at the man in the Audi. The shooting allegedly happened as the man's wife was returning to the car after dropping her child off at the school.

The man’s identity has not been disclosed. 

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. 

MORE

Two security guards shot in KwaZulu-Natal robberies

A security guard was shot and wounded during a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Armed robbers hit Chicken Licken and escape with cash - but no hot wings

Armed gunmen hit Chicken Licken in Brakpan, but they didn’t go there for the famous spicy wings and chicken.
News
1 week ago

'We heard the gunshots,' says aunt of Grade 6 pupil killed outside Katlehong school

Rethabile Rapuleng was alive and 'fighting for life' when her aunt rushed from her home in a vain bid to help her after a shooting outside a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X