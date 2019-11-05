South Africa

Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle Durban collision

05 November 2019 - 10:15 By Orrin Singh
A vehicle burst into flames on the M19 highway in Durban on Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle collision.
A vehicle burst into flames on the M19 highway in Durban on Tuesday, after a multi-vehicle collision.
Image: Supplied

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision, in which a car burst into flames, on the M19 highway between Durban and Pinetown on Tuesday. 

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened close to the Blair Atholl off-ramp, near Westville. 

“It's alleged that vehicles collided on the Durban-bound carriageway, before one vehicle came through the centre medium, before colliding with vehicles going in the Pinetown-bound direction. One of the vehicles did catch alight and has burnt out completely.”

Jamieson said two of the injured were in a serious condition. They were treated by advanced life support paramedics, before being taken to hospital.

While traffic was at a standstill, a second collision occurred, in which two people sustained minor to moderate injuries, Jamieson said. 

MORE

Durban man escapes as car bursts into flames on freeway

A Durban man was lucky to escape after his car caught alight on the N2 freeway on Friday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago

Car bursts into flames on Durban’s R102

A car burst into flames on the R102 in Durban on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Tow truck bursts into flames after being hit by police van in KZN

Footage has emerged of horrific accident in which a police van slammed into a tow truck, causing it to burst into flames, in Empangeni in northern ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  2. Pet lover and ‘gentle soul’ gunned down in Noordhoek house 'robbery' South Africa
  3. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  4. Takealot to pay back R4m to consumers after Bok victory South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan News

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X