Two seriously injured in multiple-vehicle Durban collision

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision, in which a car burst into flames, on the M19 highway between Durban and Pinetown on Tuesday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the accident happened close to the Blair Atholl off-ramp, near Westville.

“It's alleged that vehicles collided on the Durban-bound carriageway, before one vehicle came through the centre medium, before colliding with vehicles going in the Pinetown-bound direction. One of the vehicles did catch alight and has burnt out completely.”