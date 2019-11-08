South Africa

Man stoned to death on University of Venda campus

08 November 2019 - 19:04 By TimesLIVE
A man was stabbed to death at the University of Venda campus in Thohoyandou in the early hours of Friday.
A man was stabbed to death at the University of Venda campus in Thohoyandou in the early hours of Friday.
Image: wikimedia commons

A man was stoned to death on the University of Venda campus in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, in the early hours of Friday.

Police are looking for the group behind the attack, which took place at about 1.30am near the student residence.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, police responded to “frantic calls” from community members about a person being assaulted by a gang.

“On arrival, police discovered the body a man, who might be in his mid-twenties, with multiple injuries and [an] assortment of objects like stones and sticks next to him. The group had already dispersed. The deceased was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and black Adidas socks without shoes,” he said.

The man has not yet been identified, and the motive for the killing isn't known.

MORE

Driver in bakkie crash that killed five Limpopo pupils was drunk: police

Criminal charges have been laid against the man who was behind the wheel of the Nissan bakkie that overturned on Tuesday, killing five children ...
News
2 days ago

Four ‘dangerous’ criminals escape from police cells in Limpopo

A manhunt has been launched after four awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from police holding cells in Limpopo on Sunday afternoon.
News
4 days ago

12-year-old charged with murder of his baby brother

Police in Mankweng have opened a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy shot his three-year-old brother dead at Makgeng village, gaMolepo, in the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway South Africa
  4. Racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to police South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cricket SA, Pick n Pay join hunt for KFC proposal couple South Africa

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X