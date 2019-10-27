South Africa

12 year-old charged with murder of his baby brother

27 October 2019 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
3-year-old killed at the hands of his older brother.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police in Mankweng have opened a case of murder after a twelve year old boy shot and killed his three year-old brother at Makgeng village, gaMolepo in the Mankweng district east of Polokwane.

The mother who heard the gun shot sound found the critically injured child and rushed him to the local clinic but he was certified dead on arrival.

The firearm belonged to their 53 year old father a former security officer, was apparently not at home at the time of the incident.

The firearm has been seized by the police and an investigation is currently being conducted. 

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this incident and directed that, in addition to the investigations into the circumstances of the shooting, appropriate steps must be taken against the father for keeping the firearm in contravention of the Firearms Control Act. “ I urge all lawful firearm owners to, at all times keep them in the locked safes to avoid unauthorized access,” said General Ledwaba.

The 12 year old suspect will be dealt with in accordance with the processes governing the children who are in conflict with the law. Probation officers have already been engaged to take the process forward. Police investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are already underway.

