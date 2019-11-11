Bok trophy tour bus breaks down briefly on N2
While thousands danced for joy to celebrate the arrival of their heroes, the Springbok bus broke down briefly on the shoulder of the N2 highway on its way to Langa in Cape Town on Monday.
The world champions were left stranded atop the bus on the N2 outbound, with traffic piling up all around it.
Parliamentarians and South Africans gathered around parliament awaiting the Springboks' arrival on November 11 2019 for the last leg of the Rugby World Cup trophy tour. In a special moment, the Boks had the crowd going crazy when they pulled out their best dance moves to Brenda Fassie's hit, Vul’indlela.
BREAKING NEWS | #BoksTrophyTour bus breaks down #BoksTrophyTour #TrophyTour #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/idVAWan9m4— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) November 11, 2019
Earlier in the day, the bus made its way through a packed Cape Town CBD before departing on its second leg of the parade to Langa and Gugulethu.
Fans there may have had to wait a little longer to see their heroes but mechanics were quickly summoned to resolve the issue and it wasn't long before the bus was back on the road again.
The #Springboks bus carrying the players has broken down in Cape Town.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/FeTlVWgRI7— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) November 11, 2019