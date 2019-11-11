South Africa

Suspects linked to Gauteng business robberies caught after KZN taxi crash

11 November 2019 - 13:29 By ERNEST MABUZA
Four men were arrested in Ezakheni, Ladysmith, after the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed on November 9 2019.
Image: SAPS

Four men linked to business robberies in Gauteng were arrested in Ezakheni, Ladysmith, after trying to flee from police.

Law-enforcement officers responded to information about suspected criminals travelling in a minibus taxi on Saturday.

“Police instructed the suspects to stop. However, when officers approached the vehicle the suspects opened fire at them,” said spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker. “The suspects attempted to flee and crashed their vehicle into a wall.”

Naicker said the suspects then tried to get away on foot, but were arrested.

They were taken to hospital, where they are under police guard. A firearm and a toy gun were seized.

The men will appear in the Ladysmith magistrate’s court soon, charged with attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that their vehicle was allegedly stolen in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Naicker said investigations to determine if they were linked to other crimes were ongoing.

