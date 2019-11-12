Argument ends in deadly shooting at Klerksdorp car dealership

A 30-year-old man was shot dead during an argument at Speedy Car Sales in Klerksdorp on Monday, North West police said.

While some reports suggested the owner of the dealership was gunned down, police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said on Tuesday it was the owner’s son who died.

“Apparently an argument started between him [the suspect] and the owner’s son, who also worked at the dealership. It is in connection with a transaction or car deal, but that will form part of our investigation.”

The 37-year-old suspect allegedly shot the man in the chest. Two other people were also shot, one in the right arm and shoulder and the other in the chest.

They were taken to hospital in serious conditions.

The gunman handed himself over, with a licensed firearm, at the Klerksdorp police station.

He was charged with murder and attempted murder, and is expected to appear in court on Friday.