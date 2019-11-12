South Africa

Argument ends in deadly shooting at Klerksdorp car dealership

12 November 2019 - 09:13 By Iavan Pijoos
During the altercation a man was shot dead and two other people were seriously injured.
During the altercation a man was shot dead and two other people were seriously injured.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 30-year-old man was shot dead during an argument at Speedy Car Sales in Klerksdorp on Monday, North West police said.

While some reports suggested the owner of the dealership was gunned down, police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said on Tuesday it was the owner’s son who died.

“Apparently an argument started between him [the suspect] and the owner’s son, who also worked at the dealership. It is in connection with a transaction or car deal, but that will form part of our investigation.”

The 37-year-old suspect allegedly shot the man in the chest. Two other people were also shot, one in the right arm and shoulder and the other in the chest.

They were taken to hospital in serious conditions.

The gunman handed himself over, with a licensed firearm, at the Klerksdorp police station.

He was charged with murder and attempted murder, and is expected to appear in court on Friday. 

MORE

Hawks colonel gunned down at home in Cape Town

A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night
News
1 day ago

ANC Youth League 'event organiser' shot dead in Hammanskraal named

The ANC Youth League on Sunday confirmed that party member Lethabo Nkoane was shot dead after an event in Hammanskraal on Saturday.
Politics
2 days ago

Actor Patrick Shai shot 11 times by cops during Soweto protest over disconnected electricity

“I thought about falling down and lying on the ground but then decided against it as they could have finished me off,” he said.
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X