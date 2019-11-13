'Even the rats don’t feel safe in this school'

Pupils and teachers at Arcadia Secondary School in Port Elizabeth say they fear for their lives as gang fights erupt around them. The school, which has 940 pupils, is crumbling from vandalism and neglect.

School principal Gregory Prince said Arcadia was built in 1975 as a temporary structure during apartheid forced removals in South End, Fairview and Welldene.

“This a broken community and our learners come from broken families,” he said. Gang fights overflowed from the community into the school.

He said, “In the girls’ toilets you find gang graphics written on the walls by girls. We even catch learners selling dagga to other learners and others carrying knives.”

He said the matric pass rate had dropped from 93% in 2003 to under 40% in 2016.

“The increase in drugs in the area has affected our school's performance and the behaviour of our pupils. But study camps and awareness campaigns have helped us to improve. Last year, our matric pass rate was 63%,” Prince said.