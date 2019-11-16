South Africa

Free bus rides for Gautrain commuters as train service cancelled in Pretoria, Centurion this weekend

16 November 2019 - 11:21 By TimesLIVE
There will be no Gautrain service between Pretoria and Centurion this weekend.
Image: The Times / Halden Krog

There will be no Gautrain service between Centurion, Pretoria and Hatfield this weekend due to planned maintenance, the train service company has announced.

In a notice to commuters, Gautrain said parking facilities at Hatfield and Pretoria would be made available.

“A bus shuttle service will be provided at 30-minute intervals, free of charge.”

It said buses would operate between the affected stations.

“The airport service and trains between Park (station) and Centurion will not be affected. These trains will operate according to schedule. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

