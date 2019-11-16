Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

Police said the woman was shot dead at about 6am on Friday after she was hijacked by a group of armed men after stopping at an intersection in Bramley.

Her vehicle was later recovered in Alexandra.

“Following the incident, police immediately mobilised maximum resources as per the SAPS 72-hour reaction plan, and embarked on an intelligence-driven operation that led police to a tavern on 4th Avenue in Alexandra.

“The team made up of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, pounced on the tavern and were able to apprehend a total of 17 suspects while an unconfirmed number managed to escape,” police said.

They said they were able to link six men to the hijacking and the fatal shooting of the woman.

“The remaining 11 were released as they could not be linked to any crimes.”

Further investigations had linked the arrested six suspects to three more robberies, including a business robbery at U-Save reported at Alexandra in October 2019 and a business robbery at a Chicken Licken reported at Bramley this month, police added.

“Police have now launched a manhunt for six more suspects believed to have been involved in the commission of these business robberies.

“The six suspects are expected to appear before the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday, November 18 2019,” police said.