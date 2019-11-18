ConCourt overturns Zwane, Molewa's permission to mine in protected area

In April, the Supreme Court of Appeal also refused Atha’s application for leave to appeal.

In July, the president of the SCA dismissed Atha’s application for her to reconsider the SCA’s decision, forcing the company to approach the Constitutional Court.

In an order dated November 6, the Constitutional Court said the application by Atha-Africa should be dismissed as it did not engage the court’s jurisdiction and bore no reasonable prospects of success. It dismissed the application with costs.

The Mabola protected area, near Wakkerstroom, is part of more than 70,000ha of grasslands in Mpumalanga that was protected under the Protected Areas Act by the Mpumalanga provincial government in 2014.

Atha-Africa was granted mining rights for coal after the area was identified as a strategic water source area and after the Mabola protected environment was declared a protected area.

After the mining rights were granted, the various government departments responsible for the environment and water resources issued the other authorisations Atha required for its proposed mine.

This caused a number of environmental organisations to form a coalition which went to court to defend the area from proposed new coal mining. The coalition is represented by the Centre for Environmental Rights.