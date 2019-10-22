South Africa

Alleged business robbers injured in shoot-out with Durban police

22 October 2019 - 13:42 By Orrin Singh
The grey Toyota Etios the suspects were travelling in before crashing on Durban's M7 highway.
The grey Toyota Etios the suspects were travelling in before crashing on Durban's M7 highway.
Image: Supplied

Two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds after a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Durban's M7 highway on Tuesday. 

According to a source, the men allegedly committed a business robbery at a butchery in Clairwood, south of Durban. 

Police received information about the getaway vehicle used in the robbery and sprung into action, before a high-speed chase ensued along the highway.  

The men, who had been driving a grey Toyota Etios, crashed their vehicle and fled on foot.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the suspects were in a serious but stable condition. 

"It's believed that SAPS were in pursuit of criminals and two of the criminals have been shot. They're currently being treated by advanced life-support paramedics from Rescue Care and they will then be transported to hospital under police guard."

Jamieson said the scene was still active and advised motorists to avoid the area. 

Police have been approached for comment. 

MORE

Union calls for disbandment of elite unit after claims of cops killing cops

The South African Policing Union called for the immediate disbandment of the specialist National Intervention Unit after claims its members killed ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Man killed as police corner gang following Cresta mall robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a store at the Cresta mall in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon was killed during a shootout with police..
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Rolex gang strikes in Sandton, 'hijacks' getaway car as bullets fly

A motorist was stripped of his Rolex watch in broad daylight, allegedly by an armed gang, whose members then became involved in a shoot-out as they ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X