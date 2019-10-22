Alleged business robbers injured in shoot-out with Durban police

Two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds after a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Durban's M7 highway on Tuesday.

According to a source, the men allegedly committed a business robbery at a butchery in Clairwood, south of Durban.

Police received information about the getaway vehicle used in the robbery and sprung into action, before a high-speed chase ensued along the highway.

The men, who had been driving a grey Toyota Etios, crashed their vehicle and fled on foot.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the suspects were in a serious but stable condition.

"It's believed that SAPS were in pursuit of criminals and two of the criminals have been shot. They're currently being treated by advanced life-support paramedics from Rescue Care and they will then be transported to hospital under police guard."

Jamieson said the scene was still active and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Police have been approached for comment.