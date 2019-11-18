Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes three life sentences handed down to Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the three life sentences handed down to Luyanda Botha, who raped and killed UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, were befitting of the heinous crime.

Botha was convicted and sentenced in the Cape Town high court on Friday.

“The life sentences serve the cause of justice and must act as a deterrent to men who rape and kill the women of our country,” Ramaphosa said in his newsletter on Monday.

He said government remained firm in its resolve that a life sentence should mean life.

“Those who commit crimes against women and children must know that they will be caught and tried, and that our courts will act firmly against those found guilty.”

Ramaphosa said the violence perpetrated by men against women remained a national crisis that required action by all to urgently end it.

He said the emergency action plan to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence, which he announced at a special joint sitting of parliament in October, was being implemented, with R1.6bn being reprioritised by the responsible departments.