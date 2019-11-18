Unisa confirms exam papers were leaked - and police know who did it

Police are on the trail of a person who was "at the centre" of leaked University of South Africa (Unisa) examination papers.

Unisa on Monday confirmed that papers for the October-November exam period were being leaked, while condemning the criminal act.

“The university condemns in the strongest terms these acts of criminality which undermine the efforts of students and lecturers alike,” spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said on Monday. “The university has also noted and taken to heart the concerns raised by students and other concerned stakeholders about the perceived slow pace of finding a solution to the problem of question paper leaks, including the resultant frustration and inconvenience visited upon innocent students.”

Ramotshela said the university took the matter “very seriously” and that its investigations into the leaks, conducted with the police, were at an advanced stage.

“The investigation has identified the individual at the centre of this illegal activity and the police are on his trail," said Ramotshela.

He said the university would conduct a forensic audit into complaints from students that they had been receiving calls and text messages from private tutors offering to prepare them for examinations.