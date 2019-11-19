Congolese journalists accuse refugee leader Papy Sukami of assault

Serge Shaumba and Jurol Loemba, who work as freelancers with their own production team, alleged that Sukami and a "gang" assaulted them and stole expensive camera equipment.

Sukami vehemently denied the allegations.

Police confirmed that a case of robbery had been opened, adding that the investigation was looking into claims of assault contained in Shaumba's statement.

"Please be advised that a case of robbery was opened for investigation, with no arrests so far. No warrant of arrest was issued yet," said SAPS spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

The incident happened on October 16, a week after the group began sleeping at the Waldorf Arcade, where the UN's High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) office is situated. The group spent the rest of the month there before police - armed with a sheriff's order, water cannon and stun grenades - arrived to evict the refugees, who are from all over Africa.

Loemba claimed that an instruction was given for the two journalists to be harmed.

"Serge Shaumba was beaten to the point that he had to go to the hospital for treatment after some refugees helped us to escape before something worse happened," he said.

Loemba told TimesLIVE that his colleague had experienced "pain in the head area as well as hand" and went to hospital "to be treated and check if he had any fracture or internal bleeding."

"I personally was beaten on the back of the head and brutalised several times as I tried to avoid them. It wasn't easy as we were surrounded in the crowd," he added.

Loemba alleges that the men stole his camera equipment worth R60,000.