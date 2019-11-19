'Pay R8000 or fetch your dead son': Joburg father's chilling 'kidnap' ordeal

Answering a call from his son turned into a chilling ordeal for a Johannesburg father, who was allegedly ordered to pay a ransom or “fetch your son dead”.

Three teenagers were travelling from Kensington at the weekend when five armed men allegedly appeared “out of nowhere”, forced them out of the vehicle, searched them and demanded money, cellphones, bank cards and pin numbers.

Later, they were allegedly tied up with ropes and held at gunpoint in the area. Three of the five men left to make withdrawals, while two guarded the victims and assaulted them.

One of the men instructed the victims to call their parents and ask for cash.

The father of a 19-year-old victim told TimesLIVE that he had received a terrifying phone call from his son’s cellphone on Saturday night while he was at a dinner party.