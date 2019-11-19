SAA heads to labour court as 'more strikers return to work'

SAA acting chief executive Zuks Ramasia says the airline will approach the labour court to interdict the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) from making further demands.

Numsa and Sacca are demanding a wage increase of 8%, while the airline is offering a 5.9% increase from March 2020.

According to Ramasia, the two unions have made demands which were not part of the initial dispute.

"We are going to approach the labour court to interdict demands which were not part of the initial dispute because they are not procedural or compliant with the picketing rules," said Ramasia.

She said the airline had, since Tuesday, resumed regional flights to Accra, Lagos, Maputo, Harare and Windhoek.

Domestic flights were still being operated by Airlink and Mango, she said.

“SAA is on the road of operational recovery. SAA would like to reconfirm that we have resumed our operations, particularly on the international routes. We have all our international flights operating and we have started with a limited number of our regional flights,” said Ramasia.