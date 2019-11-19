Two bus drivers shot dead in a week in KwaZulu-Natal

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has expressed dismay at the death of a bus driver, who was shot dead on Sunday night.

This follows the death of another driver on November 12.

Spokesperson for the agency Nana Zenani said the latest shooting took place on the R56 between Ixopo and Richmond.

The incident was reported by Prasa's protection services, which was escorting the Autopax bus. Several passengers were injured when the vehicle overturned.

Zenani said the agency was investigating the incident and continuing to escort Autopax services.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.