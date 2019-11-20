Grand dame of the seas arrives in Cape Town

“Nothing compares! The ship is like a seven-star hotel!”

That was the word from South African Abdullah Jacobs when he stepped off the Queen Elizabeth cruise liner when it docked in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hundreds of passengers lined up on the deck of the majestic liner, many still in their dressing gowns, as it arrived.

For Briton Diane Lucas, arriving in Cape Town was something of a return to her home-from-home. As a dental hygienist, Lucas spent three years in Cape Town in the 1970s, living for six months at a time in Sea Point, Wynberg and Gardens.

“I’m going to go back and see the flat I stayed in when I came to Cape Town in 1973, in the Gardens on Queen Victoria Street. I want to see how much has changed.”

Lucas was among the hundreds who were whisked off on a tour of the city.

The Queen Elizabeth is one of many cruise liners expected to visit the city during the 2019-20 cruise season, which port authorities expect to be busier than last year.