South Africa

Malema to appear in court over Winnie Mandela memorial 'assault'

20 November 2019 - 06:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday over an assault charge.

Lobby group AfriForum last month announced that it had received confirmation that Malema would appear in court on November 20.

The case relates to an incident at the memorial service for late former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema, Ndlozi to be charged for 'scuffle' at Winnie memorial: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority has given the go-ahead for EFF leader Julius Malema and spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to be prosecuted on common ...
News
2 months ago

SowetanLIVE reported in April 2018 that EFF leaders were involved in a scuffle over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest after her funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

“A few minutes after the presidential protection unit arrived at the park at 4pm‚ a scuffle reportedly broke out when EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF members Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were denied entry to the grounds," reported SowetanLIVE.

“They loudly demanded to know why they were being prevented from entering the memorial park.” 

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel on Tuesday welcomed the court appearance. "It is long overdue - 21 months, despite clear video evidence. But rather late than never," he said.

MORE:

IN PICTURES | Malema's scuffle with security at Mama Winnie's funeral

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leaders were on Saturday afternoon involved in a scuffle over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, ...
News
1 year ago

Floyd Shivambu denies house rumours: 'When are you giving me the keys?'

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has denied he owns a multi-storey mansion in a rural landscape
Politics
1 day ago

Dali Mpofu takes a jibe at ANC and DA over lack of qualifications

EFF's Dali Mpofu has taken a jibe at both the ANC and the DA over the lack of qualifications in leadership.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gupta house in Saxonwold auctioned for R2.6m South Africa
  2. Two stabbed to death on Durban beach South Africa
  3. New Eskom boss took pay cut to take the job: Gordhan South Africa
  4. Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Why are you so insolent, you piece of sh**?' KZN nurse suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Two people found dead on Durban's Suncoast Beach
Mzanzi celebrates heroic SABC reporter Seentleng Lehihi
X