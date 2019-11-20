Malema to appear in court over Winnie Mandela memorial 'assault'
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday over an assault charge.
Lobby group AfriForum last month announced that it had received confirmation that Malema would appear in court on November 20.
The case relates to an incident at the memorial service for late former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
SowetanLIVE reported in April 2018 that EFF leaders were involved in a scuffle over entry to the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, where Madikizela-Mandela was being laid to rest after her funeral at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
“A few minutes after the presidential protection unit arrived at the park at 4pm‚ a scuffle reportedly broke out when EFF leader Julius Malema and senior EFF members Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu were denied entry to the grounds," reported SowetanLIVE.
“They loudly demanded to know why they were being prevented from entering the memorial park.”
AfriForum's Kallie Kriel on Tuesday welcomed the court appearance. "It is long overdue - 21 months, despite clear video evidence. But rather late than never," he said.