WATCH | 'This man can start a mini war': raid exposes arms cache, 'dagga lab'

Gauteng police swooped on a home in Wierdapark near Pretoria and discovered an arms cache and "dagga laboratory" inside.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, standing in for minister of police Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and Gauteng MEC for community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the house on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi said the owner of the house, a 50-year-old man, had been arrested after the raid on Tuesday.

Motsoaledi said officers from the Pretoria and Soshanguve K9 unit pounced on the property after getting a tip-off from someone who allegedly used to buy drugs there.

He said upon searching the premises, officers found a dagga laboratory operating “under optimal conditions of production”.

“They widened their search and found hidden rooms in the house. The rooms contained several guns.”

The firearms included AK47s, R1 rifles, hand guns, rocket launchers and ammunition boxes.