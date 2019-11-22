Joburg art gallery cancels event after artworks damaged

A “fashion meets art” event at the Henry George Gallery in Parkhurst on Saturday has been cancelled after several artworks were damaged in a robbery on Thursday night.

In an e-mail, the gallery said. “Valued Patrons, we are sorry to inform you that our planned events for tomorrow [Saturday] have to be cancelled. Last night [Thursday] after our spectacular and successful opening, we had a break-in after we armed and left the premises. Some of the precious artworks were damaged.”

According to the event page on Facebook, the “FASHION MEETS ART” initiative was aimed at “bringing together talented fashion design students with various artists and artworks to create artistically inspired garments”.

The gallery said on Friday that they needed to contact the artists and buyers whose artworks were affected.