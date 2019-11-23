WATCH | Devastation after another tornado hits KZN
Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal were on Saturday morning assessing the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through Utrecht on Friday night.
No injuries were reported after the tornado, but photographs from the area showed extensive damage. The destructive winds tore off houses' roofs, downed trees and toppled over vehicles.
South African Weather Service confirms that a tornado occured in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal https://t.co/SzWdet8wZv #ArriveAlive #Tornado @SAWeatherServic @EMERGCONTROL pic.twitter.com/uHqB0bhMuY— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 23, 2019
The provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs said the tornado hit at about 7pm.
“Disaster management teams were swift to respond to this incident, which left large parts of the Waterval correctional services facility damaged. The damage extends to 20 houses that were used by staff.
“Disaster management teams are still assessing the extent of the damage, but it is believed the damage is limited to Waterval. So far no injuries have been reported,” said departmental spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.
ON THE MAP: Location of the Waterval correctional services facility near Utrecht in KwaZulu-Natal
The SA Weather Service confirmed a tornado had occurred. In a tweet, the weather authority said it would release more information later.
The South African Weather Service can confirm that a tornado did occur in the Utrecht area in KwaZulu-Natal this Friday evening (22 November 2019). (Images Source: Newcastle Advertiser). More information about this soon. pic.twitter.com/BzZ5wNiuk9— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2019
Meanwhile, the department said inclement weather conditions were expected to continue across the province. It cited a SA Weather Service warning of severe thunderstorms for large parts of the province for Saturday with the possibility of strong winds, hail and heavy downpours in parts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, iLembe, King Cetshwayo Zululand and uMkhanyakude districts.
“We are urging residents to be cautious, especially around low-lying areas or when crossing bridges. Before making any long journey, residents are urged to first check the weather forecast as heavy rains pose a serious risk on our roads,” said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.