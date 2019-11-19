Gun used to murder MUT student Zolile Khumalo was illegal, court hears

The firearm that was used in the murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo had no serial number.

This was revealed in the Durban high court on Tuesday during the testimony of warrant officer Megan Pistorius, a SAPS crime scene examiner who responded to the scene where Khumalo was shot at her university residence in central Durban.

“The firearm did not have a serial number and there were five cartridges in the magazine,” said Pistorius.

Khumalo was allegedly gunned down by her ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo after he entered her room at the Lonsdale student residence in May last year.

She died as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest. Mzolo was arrested shortly after.