South Africa

Toddler killed, 18 injured in taxi crash on notorious Fields Hill

25 November 2019 - 11:18 By Orrin Singh
A toddler was killed and 18 other people injured when a minibus taxi veered off the road and went down a steep embankment on the M13, Fields Hill, in Pinetown on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

An 18-month-old child died and 18 other people were injured when a minibus taxi veered off the road on Fields Hill, Pinetown, on Sunday.

Members of Durban search and rescue, metro police, the accident combating unit and eThekwini fire and rescue recovered the toddler's body.

The minibus left the road, crashed through a barrier and rolled 40m down a steep embankment.

The injured, including the driver, were treated on scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated. 

