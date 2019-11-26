South Africa

Young woman found dead at Northern Cape home

26 November 2019 - 07:42 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Shakira Links was the mother of a one-year-old boy.
Image: Facebook

The body of a 20-year-old woman was found in her home in Springbok, Northern Cape, at the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said the body of Shakira Links was discovered at her home in Bergsig on Saturday.

Ramatseba could not confirm reports that Links had been stabbed.

He said a post mortem would be conducted and if it was found she had died of unnatural causes a case of murder would be investigated.

Links was the mother of a one-year-old boy.

An inquest docket had been opened.

