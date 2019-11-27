Security guard murdered at home - just two months after recovering from shooting

A 39-year-old security guard, who had just recovered from a shooting two months ago, was murdered execution-style in his Zwide, Port Elizabeth, home on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man, who has not yet been identified, was shot at his home about 8.30am while his wife was bathing him.

Beetge said the unidentified attacker entered the home, forced the security guard to kneel, and shot him once in the back of the head.

“The suspect then fled the scene without taking any valuables,” Beetge said.

He added that in a previous incident two months ago, the man was shot in the chest when he and his colleague were attacked by unknown suspects while picking up a fellow colleague to travel to work.

“He returned from hospital only about a week ago,” Beetge said.

Beetge said the Eastern Cape organised crime investigation team was probing the case. No arrests have been made.