Suspect killed, four arrested during shoot-out with police

27 November 2019 - 11:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
One person died and four others were arrested after a shoot-out with police in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

One person died and four others were arrested during a shoot-out with police on the R21 highway in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspects had been linked to thefts in Gauteng.

“Police have been looking for suspects responsible for stealing motorbikes, boats and caravans in the province.

“Through police intelligence, information was received that the suspects would be stealing a motorbike somewhere in Pretoria,” said Masondo.

The six suspects, according to Masondo, driving a Toyota Hilux with a trailer and a Toyota RunX, went to steal a motorbike in Wierdebrug, Pretoria.

“Police followed the suspects up to the R21 highway towards Kempton Park. As the suspects were accosted, they started shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued,” Masondo said.

One suspect was shot dead and another was injured during the shoot-out.

"Two firearms were recovered from the suspects. Police are still searching for one suspect who is still at large," said Masondo.

