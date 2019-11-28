South Africa

Motorist who crashed bakkie into two metro cops to be sentenced next year

28 November 2019 - 16:03 By Ernest Mabuza
The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were killed when a bakkie crashed into them at a roadblock near Montecasino in Johannesburg.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The sentencing of Albert Gerhardes Pretorius, the man who ploughed into two Johannesburg metro (JMPD) officers at a roadblock in January last year will be sentenced next year.

Sentencing was expected to take place on Thursday at the Alexandra magistrate's court but it was postponed to January 20 — almost exactly two years to the day after the incident took place.

Pretorius was found guilty of two counts of culpable homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

Winnie Mokgolo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, were killed when Pretorius's white Toyota Hilux bakkie rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD near Montecasino on January 29 2018. The two officers were declared dead at the scene.

When he was arrested, there were gin bottles and empty Smirnoff Spin bottles inside Pretorius's vehicle, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

“The officer who was recording the accident said he couldn't count the number of bottles,” Minnaar said last year.

Pretorius spent three months behind bars after he was initially denied bail. He was later granted bail of R10,000.

In an affidavit presented to court in February last year, Pretorius said he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place.

