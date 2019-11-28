Rugby

Next year's Superhero Sunday‚ where South Africa's Super Rugby franchises play against each other in Marvel superhero-themed jerseys‚ will take place at the FNB Stadium on January 19.

This was announced at the Super Rugby tournament launch at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Thursday.

The concept‚ a pre-season double-header featuring all four of South Africa’s Super Rugby teams‚ was well received at the Cape Town Stadium last year and it's now moved to South Africa's biggest sporting arena.

The Sharks will take on the Stormers in a coastal derby while the Bulls and the Lions will engage in a Jukskei Derby.

The Super Rugby season will start earlier than normal‚ which explained why the tournament's launch was held in November rather than January.

The 25th edition of the southern hemisphere interprovincial tournament will start on January 31 and ends on June 12.

The tournament will run uninterrupted.

Since 2012‚ when the tournament went through it's many changes‚ the tournament took breaks for international matches.

